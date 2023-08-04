Crime rate down 6.69 percent in Q2 â€“ PNP

Crime rate down 6.69 percent in Q2 – PNP

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) - Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) conduct final preparations on July 22, 2023 in time for President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The crime rate in the country dropped by nearly seven percent during the second quarter of the year, according to the Philippine National Police.

The PNP Crime Research Analysis Center recorded 52,163 crimes from April 24 to July 30.

The figure is lower by 6.69 percent compared to 55,900 incidents during the same period last year.

Luzon and Mindanao recorded a decline in crimes at 10.51 percent and 9.51 percent, respectively.

Crimes in the Visayas, on the other hand, increased by 8.42 percent.

Focus crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape and car theft decreased by 17.11 percent. Non-index crimes or violations of special laws dropped by 3.97 percent.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the lower crime rate reflects the efforts of the police in ensuring the safety and security of communities.

“We will continue to implement proactive measures to combat criminal activities and provide a safe environment for all citizens,” Acorda said in a statement.

He stressed the importance of addressing specific crimes and implementing targeted strategies to further reduce their occurrence.

Acorda urged the public to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain the downward trend in crimes.