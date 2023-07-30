^

5 dead in Isabela, Quezon motorcycle crashes

Ed Amoroso, Jun Elias - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2023 | 12:00am
5 dead in Isabela, Quezon motorcycle crashes
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Five motorcycle riders died in road accidents in Isabela and Quezon yesterday.

Heson Callangan, 25; Arjay Gaffud, 24, and Kevin Want, 26, suffered severe injuries when their vehicle rammed a bulldozer parked by the roadside in Barangay Silauan Norte in Echague town before dawn, town police chief Maj. Rogelio Natividad said.

Initial investigation showed the three were on a motorcycle driven by Callangan on their way home from a restaurant when the vehicle crashed into the bulldozer in a dark portion of the highway.

The victims died at the scene.

In Quezon, Rafael Sta. Rosa, 23, and Jehron Sayson, 14, died when their motorcycle collided with a passenger bus along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Tagbakin in Atimonan at past midnight.

Their companion, Vincent delos Santos, 14, was injured and brought to the Doña Marta Memorial District Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver, Ramon Contreras, 41, was arrested.

Police said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, physical injury and damage to property would be filed against Contreras.

S/Sgt. Allan Verastigue, officer on case, said the the motorcycle veered in the opposite lane when it overtook the vehicle in front and collided with the bus.

All the victims were reportedly not wearing helmets.

In Koronadal City, Berren Niel Velasco, 25; Alexa Mae Salazar, 23, and Khyrzhan Mendoza, 21, died when their motorcycles were hit by a wayward pickup along the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Zone 3 on Friday.

The pickup driver, April Dennis Esma, was injured when his vehicle fell into a roadside canal due to the impact of the crash.

Esma was arrested. — John Unson

