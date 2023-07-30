^

Nation

Quezon City updates discounts for property tax payments

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Quezon City updates discounts for property tax payments
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government will implement a revised schedule for discounts for real property tax payments starting next year, with those paying before Dec. 31 eligible for a 20-percent discount.

In a statement on July 28, the city government said Mayor Joy Belmonte signed an ordinance amending the Quezon City Revenue Code.

Under the new policy, the 20 percent discount will now apply to those who will pay in full before Dec. 31 their basic real property tax and the additional tax for special education fund and barangay share for the following year.

A 10-percent discount will be given to those who will settle in full on or before March 31 the real property tax for the current year.

Previously, the 20-percent discount was given to those who settled their annual dues before March 31, while those who pay on or before the end of each quarter receive the 10 percent discount.

Belmonte assured citizens that the taxes will be properly utilized, noting the third consecutive “unqualified opinion” it received from the Commission on Audit.

“We are collecting more taxes to be able to give more to our QCitizens who are paying their obligation to the local government diligently and in a timely manner,” said the mayor.

“QCitizens have nothing to worry about because their taxes will be used to further strengthen and expand our delivery of social services, build more infrastructure, and implement necessary plans and programs,” she added.

Belmonte said taxpayers may settle their obligations through the city treasurer’s 16 satellite offices and other payment centers across the city. Online payments are also accepted via the QC e-services website.

vuukle comment

JOY BELMONTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pampanga town mayor faces arrest for skipping House hearings

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
The mayor of Mexico town in Pampanga will be arrested if he will continue to skip the hearings of the House committee on accounts, which is looking into alleged irregularities of the municipal government under his...
Nation
fbtw
Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 5 meters

Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 5 meters

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The water level of Angat Dam rose by more than five meters amid rains brought by Super Typhoon Egay and the southwest mo...
Nation
fbtw
3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

3 motorists dead in South Cotabato highway mishap

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Three motorists died instantly when a wayward pick-up truck driven by a drunk driver rammed two motorcycles at a portion of...
Nation
fbtw
Albay cop held for drugs

Albay cop held for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A policeman with alleged links to the illegal drug trade was arrested in Oas, Albay on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Manila court junks raps vs three activists

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A court in Manila junked the charges filed by police against three activists, including a mother who lost her baby while in detention at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Winning P93.6 million lotto ticket sold in Bulacan

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
A lotto ticket, which matched the winning numbers in the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn on Thursday, was sold in Balagtas, Bulacan, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Nation
fbtw

P2.4 million shabu seized in Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated P2.41 million worth of shabu from two suspected drug traffickers in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

2 NPA rebels killed in Iloilo clash

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
Two New People’s Army rebels were killed in an encounter with government troopers in Leon, Iloilo yesterday, according to the military.
Nation
fbtw

Malabon’s most wanted fugitive caught

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The most wanted fugitive in Malabon was arrested on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with