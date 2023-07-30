Quezon City updates discounts for property tax payments

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government will implement a revised schedule for discounts for real property tax payments starting next year, with those paying before Dec. 31 eligible for a 20-percent discount.

In a statement on July 28, the city government said Mayor Joy Belmonte signed an ordinance amending the Quezon City Revenue Code.

Under the new policy, the 20 percent discount will now apply to those who will pay in full before Dec. 31 their basic real property tax and the additional tax for special education fund and barangay share for the following year.

A 10-percent discount will be given to those who will settle in full on or before March 31 the real property tax for the current year.

Previously, the 20-percent discount was given to those who settled their annual dues before March 31, while those who pay on or before the end of each quarter receive the 10 percent discount.

Belmonte assured citizens that the taxes will be properly utilized, noting the third consecutive “unqualified opinion” it received from the Commission on Audit.

“We are collecting more taxes to be able to give more to our QCitizens who are paying their obligation to the local government diligently and in a timely manner,” said the mayor.

“QCitizens have nothing to worry about because their taxes will be used to further strengthen and expand our delivery of social services, build more infrastructure, and implement necessary plans and programs,” she added.

Belmonte said taxpayers may settle their obligations through the city treasurer’s 16 satellite offices and other payment centers across the city. Online payments are also accepted via the QC e-services website.