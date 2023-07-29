^

Nation

Southerners welcome Malacañang's amnesty program for ex-Moro rebels

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 3:20pm
Southerners welcome MalacaÃ±ang's amnesty program for ex-Moro rebels
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Southerners are certain the assurance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant amnesty to former Moro guerillas can hasten efforts of putting closure to the secessionist issue hounding Mindanao since the 1970s.

The president mentioned in his state of the nation address last Monday that he will help former rebels thrive in peace via an amnesty program, while sustaining progress in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The BARMM, created in 2019 via a plebiscite, is a product of 22 years of peace talks between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

BARMM’s labor minister, Muslimin Sema, also chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said Saturday they appreciate the president’s commitment to grant former rebels amnesty for them to regain their legal rights while being assimilated into mainstream society.

“That would be so nice. We in the MNLF and the MILF fought for an identity, for lasting peace and development via self-governance,” Sema told reporters via online Messenger Saturday.

The MNLF has its September 2, 1996 final truce with Malacañang while the MILF has two compacts with the national government --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

A resident of Carmen town in Cotabato province, the 72-year-old Amirudin Lamla Guiabar, an MNLF combatant in the 1970s, said he is confident that his two sons, Muktar and Ansaruddin, both MILF members, can soon secure an amnesty from the national government.

Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, regional spokesperson of BARMM, said Saturday they were elated with the president’s announcement, via his SONA last Monday, to push his administration’s amnesty program forward to hasten the spread of peace and sustainable development in Mindanao.

Sinarimbo said the grant of amnesty to former guerillas will hasten their reintroduction into their hometowns where they can peacefully engage in income-generating projects.

He said the BARMM government has been providing former rebels with livelihood support for them to have steady sources of income to sustain their families and the schooling of their children.

BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, is chairman of the MILF’s central committee.

Sema and Sinarimbo separately said they also appreciate the continuing support of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. to the security and development initiatives of the BARMM government.

“The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity is a strong `peacebuilding partner’ of BARMM,” Sinarimbo said. 

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Albay cop held for drugs

Albay cop held for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A policeman with alleged links to the illegal drug trade was arrested in Oas, Albay on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Pampanga town mayor faces arrest for skipping House hearings

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The mayor of Mexico town in Pampanga will be arrested if he will continue to skip the hearings of the House committee on accounts, which is looking into alleged irregularities of the municipal government under his...
Nation
fbtw

Remulla suspends entry of new prisoners at NBP

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
A moratorium on the entry of new prisoners has been imposed in the New Bilibid Prison following the shooting and stabbing of inmates as well as the discovery of human remains in a septic tank at the NBP’s maximum...
Nation
fbtw

Manila court junks raps vs three activists

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
A court in Manila junked the charges filed by police against three activists, including a mother who lost her baby while in detention at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbtw
Rape-slay suspects arrested

Rape-slay suspects arrested

By Roel PareÃ±o | 15 hours ago
Two of the three suspects in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in a village east of this city were arrested on T...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

One hurt in Quezon City jail brawl

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A brawl between members of rival gangs at the Quezon City Jail on Wednesday left one inmate wounded, police reported on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Slain doctor’s belongings found in killer’s house

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The personal belongings of a missing doctor found buried in a shallow grave in the compound of a hospital have been recovered at the residence of the confessed killer.
Nation
fbtw

Climate change seminar for Western. Visayas LGU execs set

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
A seminar-workshop for local government officials in Western Visayas will be conducted by the TOWNS Foundation in partnership with the National Scientists and Academicians of the National Academy of Science and...
Nation
fbtw

Go aids Cavite fire victims

15 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go and representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA), assisted fire victims in Cavite City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with