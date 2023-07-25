Missing accountant found dead in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — An accountant of the Commission on Population and Development office in Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City), who was reported missing, has been found dead in Lanao del Sur.

The remains of Ezzel Tan reportedly bore gunshot wounds and torture marks when found in a secluded area in Balabagan over the weekend.

Police and relatives of the victims confirmed yesterday that the dead person discovered in Barangay Molimoc was Tan.

Police said the remains were turned over to the family.

Tan was reported missing on July 18. He was last seen driving his car, a Toyota Avanza with license plate LGX 113.

Police have yet to locate the victim’s car.