2 Chinese on Interpol list barred at NAIA

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has barred the entry of two Chinese into the country after learning that they are on the Interpol list.

The BI said Yang Ke, 32, and Tang Wenjie, 26, were intercepted upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Yang arrived from Bangkok, Thailand on June 20, but he was denied entry.

Yang, said to be a member of a criminal ring in China, allegedly headed a gambling development department, which earned more than two million Chinese yuan.

The BI coordinated with the Chinese police representatives in Manila, who arranged for his return to China on June 21.

Tang was sent back to his port of origin after arriving from Hong Kong on July 22, according to the BI.

He was listed in the Interpol Blue Notice for fraud.