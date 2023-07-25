^

Nation

Transport strike affects 2 Bulacan towns

Ramon Efren Lazaro, Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2023 | 12:00am

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Philippines — Two municipalities in Bulacan were affected by the transport strike launched by the Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) yesterday.

Reports reaching Col. Relly Arnedo, Bulacan police director, said the first transport strike occurred at around 8 a.m. in Barangay San Vicente, Santa Maria town.

The protesters, numbering around 40, were reportedly led by Emer dela Rosa of the Manibela Hapatu (Halang, Parada) group.

The second protest occurred at around 4 p.m. in Barangay San Marcos in Calumpit town. It was reportedly joined by 10 people and headed by Augusto Tenorio.

No untoward incident was reported. The strikes failed to paralyze the towns, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Bulacan police deployed up to 271 officers to secure the province during the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Marcos.

The security measure was put in place as Bulacan serves as the gateway of people coming from Northern and Central Luzon to Manila.

Intensified checkpoint operations were conducted province-wide, particularly along major roads.

Heightened alert

The entire Davao region was also placed on heightened alert for SONA.

Davao region police director Maj. Catherine dela Rey said that while they have not monitored any threat that might disrupt the SONA, the police exerted efforts to ensure that all security measures are in place.

Police officers were deployed in areas where protest rallies were expected.

The police appealed to the rallyists to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner and not to disrupt the flow of traffic.

Dela Rey said the officers observed maximum tolerance during the demonstration.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City police, reiterated Dela Rey’s statement about the observance of maximum tolerance.

Tuazon said over 200 police officers were deployed in Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue, where protest rallies are usually held.

Col. Alberto Lupaz, deputy chief of the city police, said the police would not hesitate to implement the law if protesters commit violations.

