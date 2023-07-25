Cop dies in Cavite road mishap

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a power post in General Trias, Cavite on Sunday.

Cpl. Christopher James Gutierrez of the Anti-Cybercrime Group based at Camp Crame was declared dead on arrival at the General Trias Medicare Hospital.

Gutierrez was traveling along the highway in Barangay Navarro when he figured in the accident at around 2 p.m.

Probers said Gutierrez could have lost control of the wheel as he was negotiating a sharp curve.

Meanwhile, in Sultan Kudarat, two men died when their motorcycle slammed into a cargo truck in President Quirino town.

Renante Galayago, 46, and Felipe Torres Saaverda, 45, died at the scene of the accident that occurred in Barangay Tual, probers said.

The victims were on their way home in Barangay Katiku from the town proper when they hit the truck that was parked along a dark portion of the highway.