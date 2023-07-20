^

Cotabato mayor, 5 others hurt in road crash

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 4:46pm
Cotabato mayor, 5 others hurt in road crash
This photo shows the vehicle that carried the mayor of Pigcawayan, Cotabato and five others who were hurt in a road crash in Digos City.
John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A municipal mayor in Cotabato province was badly injured in a vehicular crash at about 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, in Digos City, also hurting five others, two of them grade school children.

Lt. Col. Hamlet Lerios, chief of the Digos City Police Station, told reporters late Wednesday that Mayor Juanito  Agustin of Pigcawayan town in the first district of Cotabato lost control of the Nissan pick-up truck he was driving and hit head-on a center island at a stretch of Cotabato-Digos Highway in Barangay Tres de Mayo.

The mayor's spouse, Nancy, 42, their nine-year-old child Nikiey, and three others, Jackie Agustin, 37, Angel Caños, 10, and the 15-year-old Juan Agustin, were also hurt in the crash.

Lerios, citing feedback by responding traffic accident probers, said the injured mayor was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital by policemen and emergency responders. 

Relatives and Pigcawayan LGU officials told reporters Thursday morning that Agustin, a first-termer mayor, has regained consciousness at about dusk Wednesday and that his vital signs are stable. But he still needs extensive medical intervention.

ROAD CRASH
