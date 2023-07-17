^

Nation

Makati mayor says to find ways to aid barangays now part of Taguig

Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 4:11pm
Makati mayor says to find ways to aid barangays now part of Taguig
Fewer people are seen on the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on March 7, 2020
The STAR / Walter Bollozos, File

 MANILA, Philippines — Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Monday said the city government will coordinate with national agencies to continue support to more than 300,000 former residents of Makati City in barangays that the Supreme Court ruled are part of neighboring Taguig.

In a video posted on Monday, Binay expressed worry over the residents in 10 barangays, who were affected by the SC ruling and who had been receiving educational and medical assistance from Makati.

“In the coming days, I and your city government will coordinate and cooperate with assigned departments and agencies of the national government. We will find a way for Makati to continue its assistance and service to you,” she said in Filipino.

The SC’s Special Third Division in September 2022 denied Makati’s appeal and held that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation is under Taguig’s jurisdiction. The decision was only made public in April.

This also affected 10 barangays of Makati, known as “EMBOs” or “enlisted men’s barrios.”

Taguig had already assured the affected barangays of social benefits.

It said: “We assure you that Taguig is prepared to take on the responsibility of governing your communities with the same commitment and solicitude it has done with its 28 barangays.”

“To Makatizens in 2nd District, even though my hands are tied as your mayor, I am ready to continue my service to you. I and your city government are ready to help you,” she said.

ABBY BINAY

MAKATI CITY

TAGUIG CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CIDG, IG join manhunt for 5 Manila cops

CIDG, IG join manhunt for 5 Manila cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Two elite units of the Philippine National Police have joined the manhunt against five police officers assigned in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila transport paralyzed next week, group vows

Metro Manila transport paralyzed next week, group vows

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A transport group leader yesterday vowed to paralyze public transportation in Metro Manila and other provinces during a three-day...
Nation
fbtw
Mall guard meant to throw puppy from overpass &ndash; witness

Mall guard meant to throw puppy from overpass – witness

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Security guard Jojo Malicdem intentionally threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City, according to a woman who witnessed...
Nation
fbtw

3 fake BFAR employees barred from leaving Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration prevented three women, who posed as Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources personnel, from leaving for Jeju Island in South Korea last July 9.
Nation
fbtw

Farmer’s grandson receives land title after 45 years

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
After 45 years of striving to own the land that their family had been tilling, a grandson of a farmer in Camarines Sur finally received the emancipation patent for the property’s title.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to send fewer delegates to World Youth Day

Philippines to send fewer delegates to World Youth Day

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Still feeling the effects of the COVID pandemic, the country would send fewer delegates to the World Youth Day gathering in...
Nation
fbtw

Monsoon floods hit Valenzuela, Malabon

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Several areas in Valenzuela and Malabon experienced flooding due to continuous heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon since Saturday morning.
Nation
fbtw

‘Third country’ illegal recruiters face lawsuits

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers is now more active in pursuing lawsuits against “third country” illegal recruiters, DMW Secretary Susan Ople said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Ferry runs aground off Romblon town; nobody hurt

Ferry runs aground off Romblon town; nobody hurt

22 hours ago
The vessel tilted after a tire of one of the 16 rolling cargoes on board exploded and broke the lashing. 
Nation
fbtw
Executive order on quick approval of telco towers lauded&nbsp;

Executive order on quick approval of telco towers lauded 

1 day ago
A lawmaker has welcomed an executive order that expedites the permitting process for telecommunications tower infrastructure...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with