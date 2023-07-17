Makati mayor says to find ways to aid barangays now part of Taguig

Fewer people are seen on the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on March 7, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Monday said the city government will coordinate with national agencies to continue support to more than 300,000 former residents of Makati City in barangays that the Supreme Court ruled are part of neighboring Taguig.

In a video posted on Monday, Binay expressed worry over the residents in 10 barangays, who were affected by the SC ruling and who had been receiving educational and medical assistance from Makati.

“In the coming days, I and your city government will coordinate and cooperate with assigned departments and agencies of the national government. We will find a way for Makati to continue its assistance and service to you,” she said in Filipino.

The SC’s Special Third Division in September 2022 denied Makati’s appeal and held that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation is under Taguig’s jurisdiction. The decision was only made public in April.

This also affected 10 barangays of Makati, known as “EMBOs” or “enlisted men’s barrios.”

Taguig had already assured the affected barangays of social benefits.

It said: “We assure you that Taguig is prepared to take on the responsibility of governing your communities with the same commitment and solicitude it has done with its 28 barangays.”

“To Makatizens in 2nd District, even though my hands are tied as your mayor, I am ready to continue my service to you. I and your city government are ready to help you,” she said.