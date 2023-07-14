Ticket bought in Pagsanjan wins P29.7 million lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A ticket bought at a lotto outlet in Pagsanjan, Laguna won the P29.7-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 drawn on Wednesday night.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 19-32-25-12-17-36, Melquiades Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and vice chairman of the board, said.

The PCSO said 11 other bettors elsewhere in the country, who hit five of the winning numbers, won P100,000 each.

The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law imposes a 20 percent tax on all lotto winnings above P10,000.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.