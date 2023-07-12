Comelec disqualifies Aurora vice gov

Residents flock to Felipe Calderon Elementary School to vote for the special election in Tanza, Cavite on February 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Aurora vice governor Gerardo Noveras has been disqualified as vice gubernatorial candidate in the May 2022 elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division ordered Noveras’ disqualification in a 48-page decision issued on Monday, saying he committed a fraudulent scheme when he asked a casual employee of the provincial government to print his campaign materials.

“The activity was done using a printer found in government premises and the act of printing the materials was conducted within the premises of a government-owned compound,” the Comelec said.

The petition for disqualification filed by Noveras’ rival, Narciso Amansec, alleged that Noveras, who was the governor of Aurora at the time, “took undue advantage of his position by utilizing and using the tarpaulin printer of the provincial government of Aurora for his own personal interest and for the benefit of his campaign.”

The commission said it found that Noveras ”coerced, compelled and influenced his subordinates to advance his campaign.”

The Comelec said it would be impossible for a casual employee to perform ”such a scale of illegal activity without the knowledge and consent of his superior.”

Under the Comelec Rules of Procedure, Noveras can appeal the ruling within five days from its promulgation.