3 die as truck rams house in Quezon

Truck driver Dondon Carona, Thomas Villanueva and his daughter-in-law Jerrylyn died at the scene of the accident that occurred at around 10 a.m. in Barangay Sta. Lucia, according to Capt. Lovely Lalunio, spokesperson for the Quezon police.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Three persons died while two others were injured when a truck rammed a house in Dolores, Quezon yesterday morning.

Lito Vergara and Willian Enriquez were rushed to the San Pablo Medical Center in San Pablo, Laguna for treatment of injuries.

The truck, which was loaded with construction materials, reportedly developed engine trouble, causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.