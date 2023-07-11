PNP: No threat to Marcos SONA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has not monitored any security threats ahead of President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said they have not received any threats from communist or terrorist groups.

“Nevertheless, we are prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Acorda said.

Police have conducted several meetings in preparation for the SONA, he said.

Some 23,000 police officers will be deployed for the SONA, but Acorda said the number would increase depending on the intelligence reports gathered by police.

Meanwhile, after getting a daily wage increase of P40, workers hope that President Marcos will endorse the passage of pending measures proposing legislated wage hike during the SONA.

Sonny Matula, chairman of labor coalition Nagkaisa, said workers would rejoice if Marcos would include the legislated wage increase in his list of priority bills.