83 NBI detainees moved to Bilibid

MANILA, Philippines — At least 83 detainees of the National Bureau of Investigation will be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) as the NBI headquarters in Manila will be demolished for the construction of a new building.

Last March, a memorandum of agreement between the NBI and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) was signed, allowing the use of the NBP as a temporary detention facility for persons arrested by the NBI.

The NBI detainees will be moved to the NBP’s Building 14.

The NBI will still be responsible for providing personnel to secure the detainees, the BuCor said.

Meanwhile, NBI agents arrested a suspect posing as a relative of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

John Laurence Rin was nabbed during an entrapment operation in a restaurant in Quezon City on July 5.

The NBI said Rin would introduce himself as Bersamin’s nephew to would-be victims and promised to facilitate directorial and undersecretary positions at Malacañang.

The suspect’s modus involved selling fake appointments using Bersamin’s office.

Bersamin lauded the NBI for arresting the suspect, saying scammers have no place in the Marcos administration.