^

Nation

‘No reason to defer Negros Oriental’s barangay, SK polls’

Mayen Jaymalin, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. sees no reason to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Negros Oriental this coming October, noting the province’s peace and order situation has improved.

“For me, there is no more reason (to postpone the polls). During our conversation, I told the mayors, the barangay captains and the police to monitor the hotspots. It goes without saying that this does not only involve Negros Oriental, it goes to the entire country as well,” Abalos said yesterday.

Earlier, nine mayors in Negros Oriental including the widow of the late governor Roel Degamo asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to defer the barangay and SK elections, citing the volatile peace and order situation in their respective jurisdictions.

Abalos said the crime rate in the province decreased this year compared to 2022.

“If you compare the crime incidents now and last year, Negros Oriental is more peaceful this year except for that one incident… overall, the province is very peaceful,” he said, referring to the Degamo killing that occurred in March.

Abalos visited Negros Oriental on Saturday to check the peace and order situation.

He said more visitors are going to Negros Oriental now, noting the number of tourists that were on the same flight with him on Saturday.

The Comelec said it would consider Abalos’ recommendations in deciding whether to postpone the twin elections in Negros Oriental.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body would come up with the decision by September.

ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

DOJ: COA may examine POGO gaming receipts

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit may examine the gross gaming receipts of Philippine offshore gaming operators while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is searching for a third-party auditor, the Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
PAO&rsquo;s purchase of P3 million office supplies hit

PAO’s purchase of P3 million office supplies hit

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has questioned the validity of the Public Attorney’s Office procurement of P3.31 million worth...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Oriental gets new cop chief, 100 policemen

Negros Oriental gets new cop chief, 100 policemen

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The province of Negros Oriental has a new police chief and an additional 100 policemen to secure the holding of the barangay...
Nation
fbtw
ATV rides allowed outside Mayon&rsquo;s 6-km danger zone

ATV rides allowed outside Mayon’s 6-km danger zone

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Tourists and visitors may still enjoy the all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) rides around the restive Mayon Volcano as long as they...
Nation
fbtw

46,442 Pinoys abroad register for next polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Over 46,000 Filipinos staying overseas have registered to be able to participate in the next national elections, according to the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Negros Occidental ships out 10,000 hogs amid ASF scare

By Gilbert Bayoran | 50 minutes ago
Amid the spread of African swine fever and other hog diseases, Negros Occidental has shipped out 10,000 healthy pigs to other provinces and cities in the country, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

PCG leads oil spill cleanup in Southern Leyte

By Evelyn Macairan | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has collected five sacks of oily debris from the shores of San Ricardo town in Southern Leyte , where an oil spill reportedly occurred on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Sandigan junks Napoles’ bid in plunder case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 50 minutes ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the final attempt of Janet Lim-Napoles to be acquitted in a plunder case involving the alleged misuse of the priority development assistance fund of former party-list congressman Edgar...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato town flash floods damage hits P35 million

Cotabato town flash floods damage hits P35 million

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with