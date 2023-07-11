‘No reason to defer Negros Oriental’s barangay, SK polls’

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. sees no reason to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Negros Oriental this coming October, noting the province’s peace and order situation has improved.

“For me, there is no more reason (to postpone the polls). During our conversation, I told the mayors, the barangay captains and the police to monitor the hotspots. It goes without saying that this does not only involve Negros Oriental, it goes to the entire country as well,” Abalos said yesterday.

Earlier, nine mayors in Negros Oriental including the widow of the late governor Roel Degamo asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to defer the barangay and SK elections, citing the volatile peace and order situation in their respective jurisdictions.

Abalos said the crime rate in the province decreased this year compared to 2022.

“If you compare the crime incidents now and last year, Negros Oriental is more peaceful this year except for that one incident… overall, the province is very peaceful,” he said, referring to the Degamo killing that occurred in March.

Abalos visited Negros Oriental on Saturday to check the peace and order situation.

He said more visitors are going to Negros Oriental now, noting the number of tourists that were on the same flight with him on Saturday.

The Comelec said it would consider Abalos’ recommendations in deciding whether to postpone the twin elections in Negros Oriental.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body would come up with the decision by September.