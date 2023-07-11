^

Negros Occidental ships out 10,000 hogs amid ASF scare

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2023 | 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Amid the spread of African swine fever (ASF) and other hog diseases, Negros Occidental has shipped out 10,000 healthy pigs to other provinces and cities in the country, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said yesterday.

Lacson noted a major increase in hog sale, from 5,000 to 10,000 heads, when ASF was first reported in the province.

Data from the provincial veterinary office showed hog fatalities at 16,361, representing 9.96 percent of the 164,334 total pig population in Negros Occidental.

The province’s hog industry incurred losses amounting to P186.6 million as hog cholera and ASF affected 3,536 hog raisers.

ASF cases were detected in the cities of Bacolod, Silay and Victorias as well as in the towns of Pulupandan and Hinigaran.

No hog deaths were reported in the first district of Negros Occidental, which is composed of the cities of San Carlos and Escalante, and the municipalities of Calatrava, Don Salvador Benedicto and Toboso.

While he acknowledged the high number of hog fatalities, Lacson said the province has sufficient supply of hogs for local consumption.

“I’d like to think we’ve somehow slowed it down,” Lacson said, referring to hog mortalities, which decreased to 104 per day as of July 9 from 400 in the past months.

