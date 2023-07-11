PCG leads oil spill cleanup in Southern Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has collected five sacks of oily debris from the shores of San Ricardo town in Southern Leyte , where an oil spill reportedly occurred on Friday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PCG said that its personnel along with local government units and volunteers conducted a cleanup operation right after the incident.

It said the team collected five sacks of oily debris from the shores of Barangay Benit.

The cleanup resumed on Sunday. The PCG has yet to give updates on the progress of the operation.

PCG Southern Leyte chief Lt. Cmdr. Donna Liza Ramacho said there was no need to install spill booms as oil traces were minimal.

The PCG has yet to determine the source of the spill.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it is ready to assist families affected by the spill.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said he discussed with San Ricardo Mayor Roy Salinas the form of assistance needed by the affected residents.

Mayor Salinas recommended food-for-work as the municipal government hired the villagers to clean the shore on a limited budget.