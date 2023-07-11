Sandigan junks Napoles’ bid in plunder case

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has denied the final attempt of Janet Lim-Napoles to be acquitted in a plunder case involving the alleged misuse of the priority development assistance fund of former party-list congressman Edgar Valdez.

In a resolution promulgated on July 4, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division refused to admit Napoles’ memorandum, which contains the summary of the arguments and pieces of evidence that her camp presented during the trial.

In the memorandum, Napoles said the Office of the Ombudsman failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The Fifth Division said Napoles’ memorandum was denied due to late filing.

It said it issued a resolution on Jan. 16, ordering the parties involved to file their respective memorandum within 30 days.

Valdez and the prosecution filed their memoranda on Feb. 15 and 20, respectively. Napoles filed hers on March 31, or more than a month from the deadline.

“Napoles failed to justify the late filing of her memorandum,” the Fifth Division said, noting that its refusal does not constitute a violation of Napoles’ right to due process.

It said the filing and admission of a memorandum is not mandatory, and is solely at the discretion of the court.

With the denial of Napoles’ memorandum, the case is now deemed submitted for resolution.

Records showed that Valdez allegedly received P57.78 million in kickbacks from Napoles for allocating his pork barrel to her bogus non-government organization for the implementation of his livelihood projects when he was representative of the APEC party-list group.

The ombudsman said the projects were not implemented.