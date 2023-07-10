^

Nation

2 hurt in Zamboanga City fire

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2023 | 12:00am
2 hurt in Zamboanga City fire
The fire, which started at past 8 p.m. in a house owned by a certain Jane in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan, was caused by a faulty electrical connection, according to village chairman Abdul Aziz Hanapi.
STAR / File

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines —Two persons were injured in a fire that destroyed more than 200 houses in this city on Saturday.

The victims, whose identities were not immediately available, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire, which started at past 8 p.m. in a house owned by a certain Jane in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan, was caused by a faulty electrical connection, according to village chairman Abdul Aziz Hanapi.

The flames quickly spread to other houses made of light materials.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the site of the blaze, which is accessible only by makeshift wooden footbridges. It took them two hours to control the fire.

FIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

8 police generals assume new posts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
After being delayed for more than a week, the reassignment of top officials of the Philippine National Police took effect yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Preparedness, action urged as Angat Dam hits critical level

Preparedness, action urged as Angat Dam hits critical level

1 day ago
The time has come for the public, relevant authorities and all stakeholders to take immediate action and prioritize preparedness...
Nation
fbtw

Hundreds displaced in Negros Occidental AFP-NPA clashes

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Eighty families or 318 people evacuated their homes as New People’s Army rebels clashed with soldiers in Barangay Carabalan in Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs: Mayon still acting up

Phivolcs: Mayon still acting up

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Increased seismic activity continued in Mayon Volcano yesterday, one month after it was placed under Alert Level 3 due to...
Nation
fbtw
PNP to beef up ICT infrastructure

PNP to beef up ICT infrastructure

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has taken steps to beef up its information and communications technology infrastructure.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Carmona is Cavite’s new component city

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Residents of Carmona in Cavite voted in favor of the municipality’s conversion into a city during a plebiscite on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Rebels’ firearms found in Negros

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Hidden firearms believed owned by New People’s Army guerrillas were discovered by government security forces in Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
P20 million marijuana, shabu seized in Kalinga, Cebu

P20 million marijuana, shabu seized in Kalinga, Cebu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Marijuana and shabu with an estimated street value of P20 million were seized in anti-narcotics operations in Kalinga and...
Nation
fbtw
53.9% voter turnout in Carmona plebiscite &ndash; Comelec

53.9% voter turnout in Carmona plebiscite – Comelec

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
More than half of registered voters in Carmona, Cavite participated in the plebiscite held yesterday to ratify the conversion...
Nation
fbtw

Quezon village chief slain

By Michelle Zoleta | 1 day ago
A barangay captain in this town was shot dead on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with