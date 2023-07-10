2 hurt in Zamboanga City fire

The fire, which started at past 8 p.m. in a house owned by a certain Jane in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan, was caused by a faulty electrical connection, according to village chairman Abdul Aziz Hanapi.

ZAMBOANGA CITY , Philippines —Two persons were injured in a fire that destroyed more than 200 houses in this city on Saturday.

The victims, whose identities were not immediately available, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire, which started at past 8 p.m. in a house owned by a certain Jane in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan, was caused by a faulty electrical connection, according to village chairman Abdul Aziz Hanapi.

The flames quickly spread to other houses made of light materials.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the site of the blaze, which is accessible only by makeshift wooden footbridges. It took them two hours to control the fire.