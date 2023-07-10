Rebels’ firearms found in Negros

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines — Hidden firearms believed owned by New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were discovered by government security forces in Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Saturday.

Military and police officers conducting joint patrol in Barangay Maaslob found the firearms buried in Sitio Bandol following information from a village resident, according to 1/Lt. Analyn Lonjawon, Philippine Army spokesperson.

Aside from rifles and several rounds of ammunition, the team recovered three two-way radios and subversive documents.

The discovery of the firearms came a day after an NPA guerrilla was killed in a series of clashes in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan, also in Negros Occidental.

Authorities have yet to identify the fatality.

Pursuing Army soldiers saw bloodstains along the rebel’s escape routes.

Aside from the remains of the rebel, Army soldiers recovered an assault rifle and two backpacks containing personal belongings at the scene of the encounter.