Missing money collector in Sultan Kudarat found dead

COTABATO CITY – Villagers found Friday the cadaver of a missing money lending firm collector in a secluded barangay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, told reporters that victim, Ireneo Braga Discuatin Jr., was found with a stab wound in the chest, his hands and ankles tied and his faced wrapped with packing tape.

Asdani identified Discuatin as an employee of the Khan Dabra Trading in nearby Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province, a company owned by Indian nationals engaged in money-lending business.

The police chief said they are certain that Discuatin, who reportedly went missing Thursday, was killed somewhere and dumped in a grassy spot in Barangay Ladia in Sultan Kudarat.

Asdani said the victim died from the stab wound in his chest.

Probers found a piece of paper taped on his cadaver inscribed with a hint in Filipino that he was killed for being an “asset,” a common jargon for a police or military spy.

Asdani, however, said they have a theory that it was meant to misled probers and that Discuatin was killed after he was robbed of his cash collections.