Stakeholders welcome Malacanang-Bangsamoro energy board

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 3:06pm
A view of the Liguasan Delta, which has vast natural gas deposits, from a Bangsamoro barangay at the border of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur and Midsayap, Cotabato.
COTABATO CITY — Stakeholders were elated with the sealing of a partnership agreement between Malacañang and the Bangsamoro government that allows the exploration of minerals and fossil fuels in the autonomous region.

The deal was sealed via a circular setting the Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB) that Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Regional Natural Resources Minister Akmad Brahim signed Thursday in the presence of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

BARMM spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo on Saturday said the charter of the Bangsamoro region, the Republic Act 11054, enjoins Malacañang and the autonomous regional government to oversee together the grant of concessions for exploration of minerals and fossil fuels anywhere in the six provinces and three cities inside its core territory.

Vast portions of central Mindanao’s 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta that have deposits of natural gas — touted as Southeast Asia’s largest — are in BARMM’s adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

There are also towns in Lanao del Sur and in Tawi-Tawi that experts have proven to have gold, copper, nickel and coal deposits.

Lawyer-entrepreneur Ronal Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said they are grateful to President Marcos and Lotilla for the activation of the IEB.

“We are certain that mineral and natural gas exploration activities in BARMM will improve the region’s economy,” Torres said.

BARMM covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, all in mainland Mindanao, the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

For his part, Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said he and his constituent-leaders shall support the programs of the IEB.

"We are not even sure, for now, of how that can benefit Lamitan City's more than 40 barangays but we shall support that IEB just the same," Furigay said.

BARMM’s labor minister, Muslimin Sema, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said even their now 27-year peace agreement with the national government mentions of “joint management” of natural resources obtainable in predominantly Moro areas.

The appointed chief minister of BARMM, Ahod Ebrahim, is chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose 22-year peace talks with the national government resulted in the creation of BARMM in 2019.

Sinarimbo said his office can complement the IEB via capacity-building programs for local government units in areas that have mineral and natural gas deposits, particularly on how to help ensure the success of exploration activities.

He said they can also capacitate LGUs on security support for such special projects.

Since 2019, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-BARMM has been providing technical support to LGUs on peace and security initiatives in line with the local community protection thrusts of the police and the military.

