Peace, progress top agenda of Region XII development plan

In this photo, NEDA-12 Director Teresita Socorro Ramos and Gov. Emmylou Mendoza together led the launch of the five-year Soccsksargen Development Program.

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Officials launched Thursday the 2023-2025 Soccsksargen Development Plan, a framework for peace and economic progress in Region XII, where many areas had bounced back from conflicts and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. and Teresita Socorro Ramos, director of the National Economic Development Authority-12, unveiled the five-year development plan for Soccsksargen in a program Thursday morning at a cultural center here.

Soccsksargen, also known as the Administrative Region XII, covers the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong and General Santos.

“The 2023-2025 Soccsksargen Development Plan encompasses peace, security and socio-economic objectives achievable via cooperation among all sectors in the region,” said Mendoza, who was appointed chairperson of the Regional Development Council-12 last year by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ramos and Mendoza separately said the five-year regional development plan is parallel with the development and humanitarian goals of Malacañang, part which are the continuation of the peace process in Moro-dominated areas and the return to mainstream society of former members of the New People’s Army.

Officials of the Bangsamoro region have expressed support for all programs the newly-crafted regional development plan aims to pursue from 2022 to 2028.