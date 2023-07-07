^

Nation

Peace, progress top agenda of Region XII development plan

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 4:21pm
Peace, progress top agenda of Region XII development plan
In this photo, NEDA-12 Director Teresita Socorro Ramos and Gov. Emmylou Mendoza together led the launch of the five-year Soccsksargen Development Program.
John Unson

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Officials launched Thursday the 2023-2025 Soccsksargen Development Plan, a framework for peace and economic progress in Region XII, where many areas had bounced back from conflicts and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. and Teresita Socorro Ramos, director of the National Economic Development Authority-12, unveiled the five-year development plan for Soccsksargen in a program Thursday morning at a cultural center here.

Soccsksargen, also known as the Administrative Region XII, covers the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong and General Santos.

“The 2023-2025 Soccsksargen Development Plan encompasses peace, security and socio-economic objectives achievable via cooperation among all sectors in the region,” said Mendoza, who was appointed chairperson of the Regional Development Council-12 last year by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ramos and Mendoza separately said the five-year regional development plan is parallel with the development and humanitarian goals of Malacañang, part which are the continuation of the peace process in Moro-dominated areas and the return to mainstream society of former members of the New People’s Army.

Officials of the Bangsamoro region have expressed support for all programs the newly-crafted regional development plan aims to pursue from 2022 to 2028.

BARMM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Baguio recalls mask mandate

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Wearing of face masks indoors and in crowded places in this city is no longer mandatory.
Nation
fbtw

Phivolcs: Mayon spews more volcanic debris

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Mayon Volcano continues to be restive as nine pyroclastic density currents and 243 rockfall events were monitored in the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
Nation
fbtw

6 drown in Iloilo, Zambales resorts  

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 day ago
Two boys and four other people have drowned while swimming on beaches in Iloilo and Zambales, respectively.
Nation
fbtw
Over 20K Albayanos host 3rd prayer rally Against Gov. Noel Rosal&rsquo;s disqualification case

Over 20K Albayanos host 3rd prayer rally Against Gov. Noel Rosal’s disqualification case

17 hours ago
Supporters of embattled Albay Governor Noel Rosal came out to protest against a Commission on Elections disqualification order....
Nation
fbtw
Court allows transfer of NBI inmate to city jail

Court allows transfer of NBI inmate to city jail

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has granted a motion by the National Bureau of Investigation to transfer a co-accused of detained former...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kidnapping cases drop by 45 percent &ndash; AKG

Kidnapping cases drop by 45 percent – AKG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Kidnapping cases during the first half of the year decreased by at least 45 percent, according to data released yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
4 Chinese, 3 Taiwanese nabbed for online gambling

4 Chinese, 3 Taiwanese nabbed for online gambling

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Four Chinese and three Taiwanese who were allegedly running an online gambling hub in Las Piñas City have been arrested...
Nation
fbtw

PCG signs up for housing program

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is the first uniformed service to benefit from the Marcos administration’s flagship mass housing program.
Nation
fbtw

Ticket bought in Pangasinan wins P58.9 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
A ticket bought from a lotto outlet in Barangay Asinan in Bugallon, Pangasinan matched the winning numbers in the Grand Lotto 6/55 drawn on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with