Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 3:48pm
Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the waters off Zambales on Thursday afternoon, and was felt in parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

State volcanologists at PHIVOLCS reported the quake hit the waters 26 kilometers southwest of Palauig town at around 3:16 p.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 46 kilometers.

Phivolcs noted that damage and aftershocks are not expected.

According to state seismologists, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity III (weak) — Botolan, Iba, Cabangan and San Marcelino in Zambales
  • Intensity III also felt in Quezon City.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EARTHQUAKE

PHIVOLCS

ZAMBALES
