Manhunt on for 3 slay suspects

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for three people who shot dead a 28-year-old man in Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said Jundi Atibagos, Melvin Isla and an unidentified man reportedly gunned down Delvin Obiascoro along a street in Barangay Kaligayahan at around 4:35 p.m., according to police.

Obiascoro was brought to the Bernardino General Hospital for medical treatment but died at around 5:30 p.m.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the attack.

