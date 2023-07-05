Manhunt on for 3 slay suspects
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for three people who shot dead a 28-year-old man in Quezon City on Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said Jundi Atibagos, Melvin Isla and an unidentified man reportedly gunned down Delvin Obiascoro along a street in Barangay Kaligayahan at around 4:35 p.m., according to police.
Obiascoro was brought to the Bernardino General Hospital for medical treatment but died at around 5:30 p.m.
Police have yet to determine the motive for the attack.
