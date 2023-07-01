Taguig City vows to prioritize residents' welfare following legal victory vs Makati City

MANILA, Philippines — The Taguig City government provided assurance to the residents who have been directly affected by the two-decade dispute against Makati City.

The statement came following the Supreme Court's dismissal of Makati City's motion for a second appeal in the long-standing territorial dispute case against Taguig City.

The legal clash between the two cities centers around the ownership rights to Fort Andres Bonifacio, which encompasses the highly sought-after Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and several enlisted men's barangays.

The city government acknowledged the emotional attachment the residents have to Makati City, which has served as their home for many years.

"The City of Taguig warmly welcomes to its bosom the residents of the 10 concerned barangays. The separation from Makati may be hurting, and we acknowledge your sentiments. We respect your emotional attachment to Makati, which took care of your welfare for a long time, and we understand your fears that Taguig would be unable to give the social benefits you have been enjoying," said the Taguig Public Information Office in a statement released Saturday.

Recognizing the concerns of the residents, the local government assured that it will uphold the same commitment and care in governing their communities.

"We assure you that Taguig is prepared to take on the responsibility of governing your communities with the same commitment and solicitude it has done with its 28 barangays. While there will be challenges, you can expect the responsive public service emanating from our vision to bring about a transformative, lively, and caring city," the Taguig PIO said.

"We are not focused merely on social benefits. Our vision includes making our citizens active participants in our City's progress, by creating opportunities for businesses to grow and for jobs to flourish," it added.

The local government asked Makati City for a coordinated and orderly transition, citing the importance of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both cities.