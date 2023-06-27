Jealous husband who killed wife in Zamboanga del Sur surrenders to police

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The man who killed his wife, who was a public school teacher, in a jealous rage in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur has surrendered to the local police.

The Dumalinao Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Police Office said in separate reports Tuesday that Allan Parila yielded through the involvement of local officials.

Parila, 50, immediately confessed to killing his wife, Cirila, authorities said.

Parila had told investigators, in the presence of reporters, that he attacked his wife with a machete when she told him that she wanted an annulment of their marriage.

Relatives and neighbors told reporters last Sunday that Parila had accused his wife of having an illicit affair with another man.

Parila’s 48-year-old spouse was a teacher in the Rebokon Agricultural and Vocational School in Dumalinao.

Neighbors said Parila left their house after the killing, but agreed to surrender to the police a day later through the efforts of local officials.