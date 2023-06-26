Boholana tourist dies after box jellyfish encounter in Cebu's Bantayan Island

MANILA, Philippines — A tourist from Bohol died due to a box jellyfish encounter while swimming at a public beach in Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Santa Fe, Cebu Mayor Ithamar Espinosa confirmed this in a statement.

The mayor said the local government unit of Santa Fe was saddened by the untimely death of the tourist identified by reports as a 31-year-old female from Bohol.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at the waters near Santa Fe, Bantayan island cliff.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Espinosa said.

“Our thoughts are with the affected family. May the departed soul rest in peace, and may we work together to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.

Espinosa also advised the public to follow safety guidelines when engaging in water activities.

“The safety of residents and visitors is of utmost importance to us. Box jellyfish encounters can be dangerous,” the municipal mayor said.

“We reiterate our reminder to everyone to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines when engaging in water activities and swimming,” he added.

Last June 9, the LGU of Santa Fe also advised the public to exercise caution while swimming amid the jellyfish season, wherein a significant number of jellyfish present in the waters.

“During this time, the likelihood of encountering jellyfish in coastal areas is higher.

Jellyfish can vary in size, shape, and severity of their stings. While most jellyfish stings are not life-threatening, they can cause discomfort, pain, and sometimes allergic reactions,” it said.

Aside from the potential risks, the LGu provided tips on how to ensure safety while swimming in the sea. These are: