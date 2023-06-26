Man kills wife in Zamboanga del Sur during jealous rage â€” police

Man kills wife in Zamboanga del Sur during jealous rage — police

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man killed his wife, who worked as a teacher, in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur on Sunday during a jealous rage, the police said.

In separate reports Monday, the Dumalinao Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office identified the victim as Cirila Solis Parila, 48, a teacher in the Rebokon Agricultural and Vocational School in Dumalinao.

Parila died from a hack wound in the neck, according to police reports.

Neighbors told authorities they saw the victim’s husband, Allan, 50, leave their house in haste at past 8:00 a.m. Sunday, after their loud altercation.

Relatives of Parila have confirmed that the suspect had confronted her many times over suspicions that she’s having an affair with another man.

Neighbors also reportedly overheard Allan threatening to kill his wife before Sunday’s incident.

The couple’s daughter, Azel Jean, said his father, now at large, is unemployed for personally taking care of her autistic sibling, now being watched over by their close relatives.

The police and local officials in Dumalinao are searching for the suspect.