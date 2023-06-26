^

Nation

Quezon City eyes new hospital in Tandang Sora

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is planning to construct a new Level 2 hospital for residents living in its sixth district and other nearby areas.

The proposed Tandang Sora Hospital and Medical Center will have a capacity of 100 beds and will have its own radiology, dialysis, laboratory and emergency departments. There will also be patient and ward rooms and an intensive care unit complex.

Mayor Joy Belmonte and Quezon City 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar recently met with local officials to discuss details of the proposed hospital.

According to the city government, the hospital will also have its own business center, commercial spaces, Malasakit Center, doctors’ clinics and parking lots.

Belmonte earlier said that the city plans to open the new hospital next year. Last April, it finalized the purchase of the land in Barangay Tandang Sora where the hospital will be built.

Quezon City operates three local hospitals – Quezon City General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital – and dozens of health centers and super health centers across the city.

HOSPITAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPG tanker stuck under EDSA footbridge

LPG tanker stuck under EDSA footbridge

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
An 18-wheeler tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas became stuck under the EDSA-Quezon Avenue footbridge in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw

Korean, Pinay held over P143,000 hotel bill

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
A Korean businessman and a Filipina businesswoman were arrested in a hotel in Makati on Thursday for allegedly failing to settle their hotel bill amounting to over P143,000.
Nation
fbtw
PNP reviews record of cops in P6.7 billion shabu haul

PNP reviews record of cops in P6.7 billion shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The previous accomplishments by anti-narcotics officers implicated in alleged irregularities in the P6.7-billion methamphetamine...
Nation
fbtw
Marikina cop sacked for gunrunning

Marikina cop sacked for gunrunning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A policeman assigned in Marikina City was sacked from his post for allegedly moonlighting as a gunrunner, the Eastern Police...
Nation
fbtw
Lava flow, rockfalls continue at Mayon

Lava flow, rockfalls continue at Mayon

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Continuous lava flow and 308 rockfall events were observed in the past 24 hours as Mayon Volcano continued with its intensified...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SAF commando slain in Sulu firefight

SAF commando slain in Sulu firefight

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A police Special Action Force commando was killed while 14 others were wounded in a shootout that erupted during an operation...
Nation
fbtw

200 Siargao establishments issued ECC violation notices

By Bella Cariaso | 3 hours ago
Two hundred establishments in Siargao Island have been issued notices of violation for operating without an environmental compliance certificate the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said over the...
Nation
fbtw
Newly installed equipment show more accurate data from Mayon

Newly installed equipment show more accurate data from Mayon

By Bella Cariaso | 3 hours ago
Data provided by newly installed infrared cameras, thermal images and other geologist-led assessments showed the actual amount...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City launches &lsquo;Right to Care&rsquo; card for LGBTQIA+ couples

Quezon City launches ‘Right to Care’ card for LGBTQIA+ couples

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
As part of this year’s Pride celebration, the Quezon City government yesterday launched an initiative that will allow...
Nation
fbtw

Malabon jail warden axed over anomalies

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The warden of the Malabon City Jail was removed from his post after detainees staged a noise barrage on Friday afternoon to protest alleged anomalies committed by jail officials
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with