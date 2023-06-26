Quezon City eyes new hospital in Tandang Sora

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is planning to construct a new Level 2 hospital for residents living in its sixth district and other nearby areas.

The proposed Tandang Sora Hospital and Medical Center will have a capacity of 100 beds and will have its own radiology, dialysis, laboratory and emergency departments. There will also be patient and ward rooms and an intensive care unit complex.

Mayor Joy Belmonte and Quezon City 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar recently met with local officials to discuss details of the proposed hospital.

According to the city government, the hospital will also have its own business center, commercial spaces, Malasakit Center, doctors’ clinics and parking lots.

Belmonte earlier said that the city plans to open the new hospital next year. Last April, it finalized the purchase of the land in Barangay Tandang Sora where the hospital will be built.

Quezon City operates three local hospitals – Quezon City General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital – and dozens of health centers and super health centers across the city.