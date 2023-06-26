^

Nation

SAF commando slain in Sulu firefight

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2023 | 12:00am
SAF commando slain in Sulu firefight
Pat. Regim Gacod died at the scene of the incident that occurred in Barangay Bualo Lipid.
Image by soumen82hazra from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A police Special Action Force (SAF) commando was killed while 14 others were wounded in a shootout that erupted during an operation against an alleged former leader of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Maimbung, Sulu on Saturday morning.

Pat. Regim Gacod died at the scene of the incident that occurred in Barangay Bualo Lipid.

Among those wounded were a soldier of the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion, four officers of the police Provincial Mobile Force Company, six SAF commandos and two civilians.

Reports said police and military officers were about to serve an arrest warrant against former MNLF leader Pando Mudjasan when the suspect’s followers fired at the team, triggering a firefight.

Mudjasan, a former vice mayor of Maimbung, is wanted for frustrated murder, double murder, multiple murder and illegal possession of explosives.

Police expressed belief that Mudjasan and his men constitute a “potential” private armed group that might be hired by unscrupulous politicians during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October.

The police earlier said it has identified three active private armed groups and 43 potential ones.

The wounded were identified as police Capt. Ergie Wanawan; Corporals Buts Bakidan, Jayson Cabalquinto, Vileo Raven Jarlione Simon Ligmayo, John Lord Paasa, Nelvin Roble, Alnadzmi Sahirani and Jerwin Tongala; Staff Sergeants Julakbar Jahani and Jadier Alfad, and Patrolmen Jasper Massagan an Jason Dacio.

Armed Forces chief Gen. Andres Centino said peace and order in Sulu was normal after the incident. — Rainier Allan Ronda

