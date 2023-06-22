Maynilad secures DOH permit for drinking water facility

The permit was granted to Maynilad’s treatment plant, which converts used water to drinking water, after eight months of stringent monitoring by the DOH Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has secured a permanent operational permit from the Department of Health (DOH) to produce drinking water from its treatment plant in Parañaque City.

Based on the DOH’s monitoring, the treatment plant showed consistent adherence to the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW), and strict compliance with requirements set forth in the implementing regulations of the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines.

“Our receipt of a permanent operational permit for the new water facility in Parañaque marks the start of our gradual expansion of direct potable water reuse applications in line with efforts to develop other sustainable sources of raw water supply,” Maynilad president and chief executive officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Fernandez said Maynilad’s Parañaque treatment plant receives treated used water from a sewage treatment plant and converts it into potable water that meets PNSDW.

This is the water company’s first implementation of potable water reuse in the Philippines, he said.