Workers seek P100 wage hike

Representatives of labor groups attended the wage board hearing while other workers held a protest outside the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay.

MANILA, Philippines — Militant workers yesterday staged a protest action as the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Metro Manila held a public hearing on their demand for P100 salary increase.

The protesters, who ate kangkong and tokwa during the rally, pressed for the immediate granting of P100 wage hike.

“The RTWPB should approve the salary increase if it wants to calm the seething social volcano,” Partido Manggagawa secretary general Judy Miranda said.

“Workers are suffering from starvation,” Miranda added.

Last December, the Kapatiran ng mga Unyon at Samahang Manggagawa filed a petition for a P100 increase in the daily take-home pay of minimum wage earners in Metro Manila.

Wage hike petitions have been filed by workers in Calabarzon, Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

As of January 2023, Miranda said workers in Metro Manila had lost P88 in the value of the P570 minimum wage due to inflation.

Miranda disputed the arguments of employers that a wage increase would lead to higher inflation and massive unemployment.