3 firms sued for P17.9 billion tax evasion

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) yesterday filed tax evasion charges against three businesses after discovering that the firms bought fake receipts from syndicates, resulting in P17.9 billion in total tax liability.

“This is tax evasion of the highest order, and perhaps the most elaborate scheme in the history of Philippine taxation,” BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. told reporters. “We will regularly file criminal cases against buyers of fake or ghost receipts.”

Lumagui said a suspect selling fake receipts was arrested during a raid in December last year, triggering a crackdown on fake receipts and fabricators.

Early this year, the BIR launched the National Task Force Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) to investigate the scheme.

Lumagui said RAFT is sniffing out buyers, corporate officers and accountants to put a stop to the scheme.

In March, the BIR filed complaints for tax evasion against four ghost corporations that sold fabricated invoices and receipts, costing the government P25.5 billion in taxes.

Lumagui said around 1,000 companies are being investigated by the BIR, with an estimated total tax liability of P500 billion.