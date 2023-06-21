P6.83 million shabu seized

MANILA, Philippines — A kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P6.83 million was seized in Cawayan, Masbate on Monday.

Police said the illegal drugs were recovered from Edgar Adolfo, 43, a tricycle driver who had been under surveillance for his alleged involvement in illegal activities.

Adolfo was apprehended after handing over an eco bag, which contained the illegal drugs, in a sting in Barangay San Vicente at around 7:55 a.m., Bicol police spokesperson Lt. Col. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib said.

Meanwhile, a drug-sniffing dog detected shabu worth P335,000 stashed in a bluetooth speaker shipped by a freight forwarding company in Baguio City yesterday.

Agents of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cordillera police staked out at the forwarding hub for three days to check who would claim the parcel, newly installed RDEU-Cordillera chief Lt. Col. Nicomedes Olarte said.

The suspect, whose identity had been withheld, claimed he was only asked by his wife to pick up the package for his brother-in-law in Bulacan. — Artemio Dumlao