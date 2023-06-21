San Juan sets 7-day mourning for vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan City government has declared a seven-day mourning period for Vice Mayor Warren Villa, who died on June 18.

Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday said he signed the order declaring a period of mourning from June 19 to 25, meaning there will be no activities in the city, including the Wattah Wattah Festival.

Starting today, there will be a public viewing of Villa’s remains at the St. Peter Chapel on Quezon Avenue. The public viewing will be moved to the city hall on June 24 and 25.

On June 25, Villa will be brought to Sta. Lucia, where he grew up, before being laid to rest at the San Juan Cemetery.

Zamora did not disclose Villa’s cause of death except to describe it as “sudden and shocking.”

Councilor Angelo Agcaoili will replace Villa as the city’s vice mayor.