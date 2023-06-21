^

Nation

San Juan sets 7-day mourning for vice mayor

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan City government has declared a seven-day mourning period for Vice Mayor Warren Villa, who died on June 18.

Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday said he signed the order declaring a period of mourning from June 19 to 25, meaning there will be no activities in the city, including the Wattah Wattah Festival.

Starting today, there will be a public viewing of Villa’s remains at the St. Peter Chapel on Quezon Avenue. The public viewing will be moved to the city hall on June 24 and 25.

On June 25, Villa will be brought to Sta. Lucia, where he grew up, before being laid to rest at the San Juan Cemetery.

Zamora did not disclose Villa’s cause of death except to describe it as “sudden and shocking.”

Councilor Angelo Agcaoili will replace Villa as the city’s vice mayor.

DIED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
The seizure was made after anti-narcotics agents of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cordillera police were tipped...
Nation
fbtw
Groups expect brisk business when BARMM capitol transfers to Parang

Groups expect brisk business when BARMM capitol transfers to Parang

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Historic Parang town was founded as a Spanish enclave in the 16th century and is the center of commerce and trade for the...
Nation
fbtw
BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

13 hours ago
If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will...
Nation
fbtw

Double pay on June 28

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Workers will be paid double their daily rate if they report to work on June 28.
Nation
fbtw
San Juan vice mayor dies

San Juan vice mayor dies

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
San Juan Vice Mayor Warren Villa died on Sunday, Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275339
            [Title] => 1 dead, 23 hurt in Navotas fire, ammonia leak
            [Summary] => A 16-year-old boy died and 23 others were hospitalized after ammonia fumes leaked at a cold storage facility that later caught fire in Navotas at past midnight yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-21 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/1_2023-06-20_21-29-27210_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275338
            [Title] => Heroâ€™s burial for Biazon
            [Summary] => Former lawmaker and retired Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon was laid to rest with full military honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-21 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/2_2023-06-20_21-26-13638_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275337
            [Title] => 6 lending firms charged for harassing clients
            [Summary] => Six companies in Metro Manila and 30 of their affiliates were charged before the Department of Justice yesterday for allegedly harassing clients who cannot pay their debts.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-21 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806405
            [AuthorName] => Neil Jayson Servallos
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/3_2023-06-20_21-17-58643_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275336
            [Title] => 8,313 loose guns owned by pols â€“ PNP
            [Summary] => Up to 8,313 guns owned by elected government officials have expired licenses, according to the Civil Security Group of the Philippine National Police.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-21 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/4_2023-06-20_21-13-43387_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275334
            [Title] => BARMM regional center transfer OKâ€™d
            [Summary] => The Bangsamoro parliament approved on Monday a bill seeking to relocate the regional capitol from this city to Parang in Maguindanao del Norte.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-21 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804871
            [AuthorName] => John Unson
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/5_2023-06-20_21-08-59411_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
1 dead, 23 hurt in Navotas fire, ammonia leak

1 dead, 23 hurt in Navotas fire, ammonia leak

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
A 16-year-old boy died and 23 others were hospitalized after ammonia fumes leaked at a cold storage facility that later caught...
Nation
fbtw
Hero&rsquo;s burial for Biazon

Hero’s burial for Biazon

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Former lawmaker and retired Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rodolfo Biazon was laid to rest with full military honors...
Nation
fbtw
6 lending firms charged for harassing clients

6 lending firms charged for harassing clients

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Six companies in Metro Manila and 30 of their affiliates were charged before the Department of Justice yesterday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
8,313 loose guns owned by pols &ndash; PNP

8,313 loose guns owned by pols – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Up to 8,313 guns owned by elected government officials have expired licenses, according to the Civil Security Group of the...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM regional center transfer OK&rsquo;d

BARMM regional center transfer OK’d

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The Bangsamoro parliament approved on Monday a bill seeking to relocate the regional capitol from this city to Parang in Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with