42-year-old janitress in Tuguegarao City finishes kindergarten

Remilyn Dimla, 42, in her school uniform, is flanked by teachers at the Tuguegarao East Central School (TECS) in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

BAGUIO CITY — A mother and a janitress earned respect after her kindergarten teachers sent her to the stage mid-July to receive her moving up certificate to Grade 1.

Remilyn Dimla, 42, finished kindergarten at the Tuguegarao East Central School (TECS) in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province where she also works as school janitress.

Her Grade 1 child is a step ahead of her at the same school.

Dimla's behind-the-scene photo of her class photo went viral after it was posted on social media.

The school administrators said Dimla was having a hard time writing her name whenever she would pick up her child's class modules.

This prompted school administrators to encourage Dimla to enroll so she can learn how to read and write. She then attended Kindergarten with 4 to 5 year-old kids as her classmates.

According to her teacher, the proud mother did not distance herself away from her classmates who were nine times younger than her. She was “auntie” to all of them.

Dimla admitted she did not go to school at a young age after losing interest. Her mother, she claimed, prioritized her stepsister’s education over hers.

With her finishing Kindergarten, she looks at continuing her education. “Pagsisikapan kong makapagtapos hanggang kolehiyo upang maitawid ko ang edukasyon ko at ng anak ko at maipagmalaki rin ako ng pamilya ko,” Dimla said.