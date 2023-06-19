^

Nation

42-year-old janitress in Tuguegarao City finishes kindergarten

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 11:34am
42-year-old janitress in Tuguegarao City finishes kindergarten
Remilyn Dimla, 42, in her school uniform, is flanked by teachers at the Tuguegarao East Central School (TECS) in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.
Tuguegarao City Information Office

BAGUIO CITY —  A mother and a janitress earned respect after her kindergarten teachers sent her to the stage mid-July to receive her moving up certificate to Grade 1.

Remilyn Dimla, 42, finished kindergarten at the Tuguegarao East Central School (TECS) in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province where she also works as school janitress.

Her Grade 1 child is a step ahead of her at the same school.

Dimla's behind-the-scene photo of her class photo went viral after it was posted on social media.  

The school administrators said Dimla was having a hard time writing her name whenever she would pick up her child's class modules. 

This prompted school administrators to encourage Dimla to enroll so she can learn how to read and write. She then attended Kindergarten with 4 to 5 year-old kids as her classmates. 

According to her teacher, the proud mother did not distance herself away from her classmates who were nine times younger than her.  She was “auntie” to all of them.

Dimla admitted she did not go to school at a young age after losing interest.  Her mother, she claimed, prioritized her stepsister’s education over hers.

With her finishing Kindergarten, she looks at continuing her education.  “Pagsisikapan kong makapagtapos hanggang kolehiyo upang maitawid ko ang edukasyon ko at ng anak ko at maipagmalaki rin ako ng pamilya ko,” Dimla said.

PHILIPPINE EDUCATION SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batangas town mayor held for guns, explosives

Batangas town mayor held for guns, explosives

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A municipal mayor and his two brothers, one of them a barangay chairman, were among four people arrested for illegal possession...
Nation
fbtw
American held for threat to kill political rival

American held for threat to kill political rival

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
A Florida man who once ran for a congressional seat was arrested in Manila for allegedly threatening to kill his political...
Nation
fbtw

COA to PAF: Demand Petron complete projects

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) told the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to demand that its partner, Petron Corp., complete projects pending as far back as 2015.
Nation
fbtw
Transport groups urge government to lift motorcycle taxi limits

Transport groups urge government to lift motorcycle taxi limits

1 day ago
With poor mass transportation infrastructure in place for the country’s long-suffering commuting public, transport advocates...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines retains Tier 1 ranking vs human trafficking

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines maintained its Tier 1 ranking for the eighth straight year as it continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts to fight human trafficking, according to the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274985
            [Title] => LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
            [Summary] => According to the new LRT-2 fare matrix released Monday, the minimum fare will increase to P13 from P11, while the maximum fare will increase to P33 from P28.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:40:00
            [isSticky] => 1
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/12/lrt2019-10-1410-16-042020-02-2712-58-282022-07-3123-39-10_2023-01-12_12-28-09939_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274983
            [Title] => Pollution control group bats for speedy mainstreaming of electric vehicles
            [Summary] => Arguing for its health benefits to Filipinos in long-term use, the Pollution Control Association of the Philippines (PCAP) has stressed the need to speed up the grant of incentives mostly needed to mainstream electric vehicles
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 09:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/ev2023-05-0419-21-57_2023-06-19_09-51-25_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274857
            [Title] => Biazon’s remains at Senate, Marine HQ today
            [Summary] => Former lawmaker and military chief Rodolfo Biazon’s remains are scheduled to be transferred to the Senate and Philippine Marines headquarters today.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806421
            [AuthorName] => Ralph Edwin Villanueva
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274854
            [Title] => ‘Powerhouse of prayer’ Philippines urged: Pray for Pope Francis
            [Summary] => Believing that the Philippines is a “powerhouse of prayer,” Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday asked Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis’ health.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804762
            [AuthorName] => Evelyn Macairan
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274849
            [Title] => 1 dead, 2 hurt in Tondo shooting
            [Summary] => A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

)

abtest
LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
2 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Pollution control group bats for speedy mainstreaming of electric vehicles

Pollution control group bats for speedy mainstreaming of electric vehicles

3 hours ago
Arguing for its health benefits to Filipinos in long-term use, the Pollution Control Association of the Philippines (PCAP)...
Nation
fbtw

Biazon’s remains at Senate, Marine HQ today

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Former lawmaker and military chief Rodolfo Biazon’s remains are scheduled to be transferred to the Senate and Philippine Marines headquarters today.
Nation
fbtw

‘Powerhouse of prayer’ Philippines urged: Pray for Pope Francis

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Believing that the Philippines is a “powerhouse of prayer,” Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday asked Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis’ health.
Nation
fbtw

1 dead, 2 hurt in Tondo shooting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with