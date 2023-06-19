Biazon’s remains at Senate, Marine HQ today

MANILA, Philippines — Former lawmaker and military chief Rodolfo Biazon’s remains are scheduled to be transferred to the Senate and Philippine Marines headquarters today.

Biazon’s remains will stay in the Senate in the morning, with a necrological service set at 10 a.m. and public viewing until 1 p.m.

The remains will be transferred to the Philippine Marines headquarters in Taguig in the afternoon.

A mass will be held at the Holy Child Chapel in the evening.

Biazon will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The funeral march will start at 11 a.m.

Biazon died on June 12 following a bout with lung cancer.

The former senator, congressman and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief was 88.

Biazon’s son, Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, said having his father’s remains for public viewing at the city hall yesterday “is a significant part of his journey home. He served here as a congressman and even as a senator, which is why we decided to have our fellow Muntinlupa residents say their final goodbyes to him.”