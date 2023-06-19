‘Powerhouse of prayer’ Philippines urged: Pray for Pope Francis

MANILA, Philippines — Believing that the Philippines is a “powerhouse of prayer,” Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday asked Filipinos to pray for Pope Francis’ health.

According to the CBCPNews, the official news service provider of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Brown made the appeal after the 86-year-old pontiff underwent an abdominal hernia operation and had to be confined for nine days until June 16.

“Please pray for him, pray for God’s blessings on him,” Brown said in his homily during a mass on the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Makati City.

“He knows that the Philippines is a powerhouse of prayer,” he added.

It was the second time that Francis, who became pope 10 years ago, had been hospitalized in three months.

In March, the pope was hospitalized for three days for bronchitis.

He also spent 10 days at Gemelli in July 2021 for his prior intestinal surgery.

Since early 2022, Francis has been battling knee problems, forcing him to use a cane and a wheelchair.

Due to his recent surgery and as a precaution, the pontiff’s audiences were suspended until June 18.

Francis is scheduled to travel to Portugal for World Youth Day, which will be held from Aug. 2 to 6, and to Mongolia from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.