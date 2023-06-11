Dengue cases continue to rise; death toll down

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities are urging the public to take the necessary precautions as dengue cases continue to increase.

In its latest disease surveillance report, the Department of Health (DOH) said 48,109 cases were recorded from Jan. 1 to May 13.

This is 38 percent higher compared to the 34,963 cases reported during the same period last year.

Metro Manila recorded the highest number of dengue cases with 6,395 followed by Calabarzon with 5,135 and Davao, 4,842.

Mimaropa logged the highest increase in cases compared to last year at 366 percent or from 704 to 3,281; Soccsksargen, 190 percent or from 1,361 to 3,941, and Metro Manila, 120 percent or from 2,910 to 6,395.

Data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau showed that dengue-related deaths dropped to four so far this year compared to 14 last year.

Mimaropa recorded the highest number of deaths at 30 followed by Calabarzon and Soccsksargen with 22 each.

Central Luzon and Davao recorded 13 deaths each.

The World Health Organization said dengue is an acute viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.

It is transmitted through the bite of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

The most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body ache, nausea and rash.

The DOH had earlier warned the public that dengue cases may rise further even during the dry season.

The usual cause in the increase of the number of cases is inadequate water supply when people store water, but fail to cover containers properly.

Dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed in clean and stagnant water.

The DOH reiterated its reminder to the public to practice the 4S strategy to prevent dengue.

4S stands for search and destroy breeding places, secure self-protection, seek early consultation and support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas.