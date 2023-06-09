LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 offer free rides during select hours on Independence Day

LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila’s three major train lines will be offering free rides to all passengers on select hours in celebration of Independence Day.

LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 will be letting passengers ride for free from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the management of these train lines said in separate statements.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino said the free rides are their way to commemorate Independence Day and remember the sacrifices of the country’s heroes.

LRT-1 runs from Baclaran in Parañaque to Bago Bantay, Quezon City, while LRT-2 runs from Recto in Manila to Antipolo in Rizal and MRT-3 cuts through EDSA from Taft Avenue in Pasay to North Avenue in Quezon City. — Xave Gregorio