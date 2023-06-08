^

Nation

2 Abu bandits slain in Basilan

John Unson - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2023 | 12:00am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Sumisip, Basilan on Tuesday.

Citing a report from the Basilan police, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza said the fatalities were followers of sub-leaders Mudrimar Sawadjaan and Pasil Bayali.

Sawadjaan and Bayali are the remaining leaders of around 30 Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan, according to Lt. Gen. Rey Galido, Western Mindanao Command chief.

Personnel of the 64th Infantry Battalion, local police and community watchmen conducted the operation.

ABU SAYYAF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lone bettors win Grand, Mega Lotto pots

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Lone bettors won the jackpots in the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Mega Lotto 6/45 draws on Monday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Warehouse man in P6.7 billion shabu haul surfaces

Warehouse man in P6.7 billion shabu haul surfaces

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
A suspected “bodegero” or drug warehouse caretaker named “Mike Sy” has surfaced to clear himself...
Nation
fbtw

Angeles cop chief relieved from post

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The chief of the Angeles City police in Pampanga was relieved from his post yesterday after seven of his men were arrested for alleged arbitrary detention and extortion.
Nation
fbtw
PNP chief to protesters: Respect cops&rsquo; uniform

PNP chief to protesters: Respect cops’ uniform

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has appealed to members of militant groups who will hold demonstrations...
Nation
fbtw
Group says no basis for 'red card' vs Philippine fishing industry

Group says no basis for 'red card' vs Philippine fishing industry

8 hours ago
The local fishing industry has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to brush aside what it described as “baseless reports”...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

No automatic return for Dumlao in PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Former lieutenant colonel Rafael Dumlao is not going to be automatically reinstated into the Philippine National Police even if he was acquitted by a Pampanga court for the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman...
Nation
fbtw

OCD to Japan: Don’t dump nuke water

1 hour ago
The Office of Civil Defense expressed its concern yesterday over Japan’s plan to release nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean in the coming weeks.
Nation
fbtw

DOH verifying rabies outbreak in Ilocos

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health is verifying reports that cases of rabies in Ilocos region have increased.
Nation
fbtw

Cop tagged in radioman’s killing

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
A police major and his associate in local peryahan games are said to be behind the killing of a radio commentator in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro last week.
Nation
fbtw

Carmona plebiscite gun ban starts today

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
A gun ban will be enforced and checkpoints will be established in Carmona, Cavite starting today in view of the plebiscite to be held on July 8.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with