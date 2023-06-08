2 Abu bandits slain in Basilan

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Sumisip, Basilan on Tuesday.

Citing a report from the Basilan police, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza said the fatalities were followers of sub-leaders Mudrimar Sawadjaan and Pasil Bayali.

Sawadjaan and Bayali are the remaining leaders of around 30 Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan, according to Lt. Gen. Rey Galido, Western Mindanao Command chief.

Personnel of the 64th Infantry Battalion, local police and community watchmen conducted the operation.