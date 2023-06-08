P12.9 million marijuana destroyed in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents, police and the military destroyed marijuana plants valued at P12.9 million that were uprooted during a raid on a plantation in Kalingalan Caluang town in Sulu on Tuesday.

The marijuana plantation was discovered in Sitio Tubig Baba in Barangay Pitogo, Sulu police director Col. Narciso Paragas said.

An investigation is underway to identify the cultivators of the plantation, who eluded arrest. – John Unson