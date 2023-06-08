Go attends groundbreaking for Agusan Norte Super Health Center

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go attended the groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday.

“Ang Super Health Center ay itatayo ng Department of Health. Isa po ako sa nag-initiate nito noong 2022 dahil sa kakaikot ko po sa buong Pilipinas, napansin ko na kulang talaga ang health centers sa ibang komunidad. Ang mga buntis, nanganganak na lang po sa tricycle, sa jeepney dahil napakalayo ng mga pasilidad, malayo ang mga ospital,” Go said in his speech.

“After, i-turnover ng DOH sa LGU (local government unit) ang naitayong Super Health Center, pwede nilang i-expand, pwede nilang lagyan ng another layer o ng second floor, pwede nilang lagyan ng dialysis machine at iba pang serbisyo medikal,” he said.

Go said there are funds to build 307 Super Health Centers nationwide under the national budget in 2022 and 322 under this year’s allocation.

He said Super Health Centers would also be constructed in Santiago, Cabadbaran City and Butuan City.

Super Health Centers provide basic healthcare services, including database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit.

Go also inspected the ongoing construction of a bridge in Las Nieves. He was instrumental in securing funding to start the construction of the bridge in 2020.