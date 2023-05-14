Iloilo bettor wins P225.2 million lotto jackpot

Individuals bought lotto tickets at a lotto outlet in Quezon City on September 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor from Iloilo won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto drawn on Friday night.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor hit the six-digit winning combination 14-05-44-25-01-36, which had a total jackpot of P225,248,638.

The PCSO said 75 other bettors, whose tickets matched five of the winning numbers, won P32,000 each.

The winning ticket was bought from a lotto outlet in Pavia town.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It was the third time this month that a lone bettor won the lotto jackpot.

A bettor from Iloilo City hit the P44-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday night.

A bettor from San Pedro, Laguna, who guessed the winning numbers in the 6/55 Grand Lotto drawn on May 6, won P55.3 million.

Lotto winnings above P10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law or TRAIN Law.