^

Nation

P54 million smuggled fuel seized in Pangasinan

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Smuggled fuel worth P54 million has been recovered from a ship docked in Pangasinan, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported yesterday.

Operatives from the BOC, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police Maritime Group and local police units discovered 1,350 kiloliters of fuel on motor vessel Veronica-1 docked at the sub-port of Sual town on May 4.

Personnel from the Port Operations Division of the sub-port of Sual and the BOC’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and Enforcement and Security Service presented a pre-lodgement control order during the inspection, the BOC said.

“Samples were taken from 12 compartments for fuel testings which yielded failed results... using a mobile fuel analyzer,” the BOC said.

Authorities seized the smuggled fuel and vessel.

BOC

FUEL

SMUGGLED
