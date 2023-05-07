Act on drug war abuses, Marcos urged

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Marcos’ admission that abuses have been committed during his predecessor’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Philippine government to take concrete steps to hold perpetrators to account.

While Marcos’ statement was “hedged and measured,” HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said it is still a long overdue acknowledgment of a problem.

“Armed with the knowledge the police committed abuses, he should do the next logical and just thing: order the criminal prosecution of police officers implicated in abuses in the ‘drug war.’ Doing so would prove his sincerity, and the thousands of victims of the anti-drug campaign deserve nothing less,” Robertson said.

During a forum in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Marcos was asked about the reported abuses in relation to the Duterte administration’s so-called war against illegal drugs.

He responded, “In my view, what had happened in the previous administration is that we focused very much on enforcement. And because of that, it could be said that there were abuses by certain elements in the government and that has caused some concern with many, in many quarters, about the human rights situation in the Philippines.”

According to Robertson, no one should overlook the fact that out of the more than 6,200 killings during police operations, only three cases have resulted in a court conviction.

Robertson urged Marcos to “stop playing games with justice” for the victims and launch “an honest-to-goodness prosecution of police perpetrators.”

He also asked the President to start cooperating with the ongoing investigation of the International Criminal Court into the alleged crimes against humanity committed in the context of the drug war.

