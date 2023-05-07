^

Nation

Act on drug war abuses, Marcos urged

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Following President Marcos’ admission that abuses have been committed during his predecessor’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Philippine government to take concrete steps to hold perpetrators to account.

While Marcos’ statement was “hedged and measured,” HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said it is still a long overdue acknowledgment of a problem.

“Armed with the knowledge the police committed abuses, he should do the next logical and just thing: order the criminal prosecution of police officers implicated in abuses in the ‘drug war.’ Doing so would prove his sincerity, and the thousands of victims of the anti-drug campaign deserve nothing less,” Robertson said.

During a forum in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Marcos was asked about the reported abuses in relation to the Duterte administration’s so-called war against illegal drugs.

He responded, “In my view, what had happened in the previous administration is that we focused very much on enforcement. And because of that, it could be said that there were abuses by certain elements in the government and that has caused some concern with many, in many quarters, about the human rights situation in the Philippines.”

According to Robertson, no one should overlook the fact that out of the more than 6,200 killings during police operations, only three cases have resulted in a court conviction.

Robertson urged Marcos to “stop playing games with justice” for the victims and launch “an honest-to-goodness prosecution of police perpetrators.”

He also asked the President to start cooperating with the ongoing investigation of the International Criminal Court into the alleged crimes against humanity committed in the context of the drug war.

Related video:

DRUG WAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chinese kidnap victim escapes from captors

By Ed Amoroso | 4 days ago
A Chinese man kidnapped by his compatriots at a condominium in Pasay City on Sunday afternoon reportedly escaped from his captors and was rescued in Ternate, Cavite on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Joey de Leon&rsquo; nabbed for drugs

‘Joey de Leon’ nabbed for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
A namesake of comedian Joey de Leon was arrested in Quezon City on Tuesday on drug charges.
Nation
fbtw

More raps eyed vs 3 vloggers over kidnap prank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Police are eyeing more criminal charges against three vloggers who were responsible for a kidnapping prank in Las Piñas City recently.
Nation
fbtw
Boy, 4, dies in Quezon City bus crash

Boy, 4, dies in Quezon City bus crash

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A four-year-old boy died while a girl remains in a hospital after a passenger bus hit them in front of the North Fairview...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City hosts public viewing of &lsquo;modern&rsquo; King Charles III&rsquo;s coronation
play

Quezon City hosts public viewing of ‘modern’ King Charles III’s coronation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
People gathered to watch the livestream of Charles III’s coronation in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday in a...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pork scam: Ex-Albay lawmaker gets 144 years

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
Former Albay third district representative Reno Lim has been found guilty over irregularities in connection with the disbursement of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel worth P27 million in ...
Nation
fbtw

Diptheria cases up 775%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Cases of diptheria in the country have increased by 775 percent, the Department of Health has reported.
Nation
fbtw

Act on drug war abuses, Marcos urged

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
Following President Marcos’ admission that abuses have been committed during his predecessor’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, the Human Rights Watch has urged the Philippine government to take...
Nation
fbtw

10 Pinays rescued from trafficking

By Rudy Santos | 2 hours ago
Immigration officers intercepted 10 Filipinas who tried to leave for Singapore on Friday for jobs as sex workers, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Get COVID-19 booster shots, Zamora tells San Juan residents

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 hours ago
With Metro Manila being placed under Alert Level 1, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday urged residents to avail themselves of free booster shots against COVID-19.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with