Fire razes school building in Davao City

Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A two-story school building was destroyed in a fire in Davao City on Sunday night.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire before it could spread to other buildings of the Bustamante National High School in Barangay Tibungco.

The building had eight classrooms and had not been used to conduct classes as it was old and set for demolition, according to Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado, spokesman for the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao region.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Arson probers have yet to determine the cause of the blaze that left P1.3 million worth of damage.

