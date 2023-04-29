Bulacan, Baguio COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA, Philippines — An increase in COVID cases has been recorded anew in Bulacan and Baguio City.

Data from the Bulacan Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit showed that 255 active cases were recorded as of Thursday.

A total of 241 cases are asymptomatic and 14 severe.

Two of the severe cases were reported in San Jose del Monte and one each in Meycauayan City, Balagtas, Baliwag, Bocaue, Bustos, Calumpit, Guiguinto, Pandi, San Miguel and Sta. Maria.

Sta. Maria logged the highest number of cases at 36 followed by Malolos, 30; San Jose del Monte, 23; Bocaue, 18; Bulakan, 17; Calumpit, 15; Marilao, 14; Bustos, 13; Balagtas, 12; Meycauayan and Pulilan, 10 each, and the rest of the towns in Bulacan, fewer than 10.

In Baguio, Mayor Benjamin Magalong urged residents to get their booster shots and the unvaccinated to get immunized against COVID.

Acting city health services officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes said COVID cases rose by 12.63 percent, with 29 active cases and one death reported on Thursday.

Five deaths due to COVID were recorded this month, two of them unvaccinated and two with no booster shots.

Magalong urged the public to continue wearing face masks and avoid crowded areas to protect themselves from contracting the virus. — Artemio Dumlao